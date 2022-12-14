Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $19.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRRFY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.05) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €22.00 ($23.16) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Carrefour Price Performance

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

