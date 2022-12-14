First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $22.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $811.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.99.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

