Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price at 37.17

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 37.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at 2.71 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.82 and a 200 day moving average of 7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 548,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

