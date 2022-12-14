Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Lifted by Analyst

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Integral Ad Science in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

