Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $82.63 on Monday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

