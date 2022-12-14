Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

HUSA opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. Houston American Energy has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Houston American Energy by 293.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $138,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

