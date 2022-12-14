Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

