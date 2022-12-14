Guidewire Software, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Guidewire Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

