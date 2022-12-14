Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of ISDR opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,478. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

