BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $31.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.36 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,538,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,729 shares of company stock worth $5,682,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,664,000 after acquiring an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,680,000 after buying an additional 34,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.