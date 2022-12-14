Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Ciena Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

