StockNews.com Upgrades AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Buy

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $45.95 on Monday. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,660.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 over the last three months. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after buying an additional 305,785 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in AAR by 14.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $3,005,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

