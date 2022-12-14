Hovde Group Raises Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target to $34.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BHLB. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

