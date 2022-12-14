Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

BMO stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $4,922,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

