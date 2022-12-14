Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 40.00 to 44.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

Shares of LYSFY stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

