Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.
Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:BMO opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.