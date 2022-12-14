Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after buying an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

