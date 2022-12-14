Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHT opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

