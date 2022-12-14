Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 2.2 %

APH stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.