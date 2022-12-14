CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 0.7 %

CAE stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CAE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 141.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.