Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $196.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $295.30.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.