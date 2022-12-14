Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $488.20 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.47 and its 200-day moving average is $501.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $1,982,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

