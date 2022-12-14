KeyCorp Comments on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.60.

COO stock opened at $329.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.97. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

