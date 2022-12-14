Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 27.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

