Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashtead Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ashtead Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashtead Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($59.26) to GBX 5,000 ($61.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.32) to GBX 6,000 ($73.61) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,606.00.

ASHTY opened at $248.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $342.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

