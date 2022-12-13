M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 104,930 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,930 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average of $342.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.