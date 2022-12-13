Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 657.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average of $342.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

