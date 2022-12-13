Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KO. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

