Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $285.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

