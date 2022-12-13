Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

