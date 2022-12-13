Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Shares of MA opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.