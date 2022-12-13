Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 18,030 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.68.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The firm has a market cap of $436.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

