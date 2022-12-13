BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 424,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 92,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

