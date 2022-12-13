Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

