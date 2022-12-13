Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

