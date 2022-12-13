WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $706,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

