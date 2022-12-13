Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 115,738 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $683,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

