M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.08 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 194.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

