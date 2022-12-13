NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

