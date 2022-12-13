Columbia Asset Management Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.39.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.