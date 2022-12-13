PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

