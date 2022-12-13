BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 323,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 323,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

