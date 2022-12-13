Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,688 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

