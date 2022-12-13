Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

