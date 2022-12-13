WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27. The company has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

