SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.