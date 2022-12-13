EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 428.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,017,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after purchasing an additional 95,312 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

