ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

