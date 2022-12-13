Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,191,000 after acquiring an additional 129,732 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

