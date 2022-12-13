Columbia Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,086 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.86 and a fifty-two week high of $339.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

