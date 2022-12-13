Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $487.68 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

